Concerned neighbors of the land proposed for a new MidwayUSA headquarters filled the commission chambers and spilled out into the hallway during the Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission’s meeting Thursday.
The commission opposed a rezoning of MidwayUSA owner Larry Potterfield’s 192 acres on the corner of Route J and U.S. 40. It is changing from agriculture to planned industrial use after around 50 neighbors attended the meeting to oppose the continuation of the project.
Including the 23 neighbors that live within 1,000 feet of the proposed property, 260 people signed a petition against the development, said Gary Frisch, who lives across the street from the property. About 150 signed a Change.org petition against the development.
Potterfield wants to expand the headquarters to the Route J and U.S. 40 plot, according to previous Missourian reporting. The new plot is about 171 acres larger than the current headquarters at 5875 W. Van Horn Tavern Road.
The plan proposes a 1 million-square-foot warehouse, which will be built in phases, principal engineer Tim Crockett said during the meeting. It also includes multiple parking lots, office space, distribution space and possible industrial use and would be built to employ up to 1,200 people.
Eight neighbors shared concerns of lower property values, constant noise and light from the property and safety.
Dennis Stephenson, who lives directly behind the property, said during the meeting that he fears the headquarters would threaten the way of life in the agricultural area. Many of the people who live around the property have lived there for most of their lives, he said.
“Everyone whose property touches the property requesting zoning has livestock,” he said. “Try to find that anywhere else in Boone County.”
Frisch fears the consequences on the value of his property and house, which he plans to sell in a few years. He said he had his house appraised and then was informed afterward that the appraisal would decline because of the development.
“My wife and I feel very strongly that you should not approve this,” Frisch told the commission.
No one spoke in support of the rezoning, but Thad Yonke, county senior planner, said the resource management office received an email of support prior to the meeting.
Because the commission can only recommend, Potterfield and his developers can appeal to the Boone County Commission within three days to hear the rezoning request during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in its chambers.
Crockett couldn’t confirm whether they will file an appeal or not.
