Boone County residents are encouraged to join the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill set for 10:17 a.m. Thursday as a part of the annual International ShakeOut Day.
The drill is self-led and allows participants to practice how to "drop, cover and hold on," to prepare for earthquakes, according to a news release from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
This is the fourth year the drill will take place in the county.
The ShakeOut is free and anyone can participate. Individuals or organizations from states across the central U.S. can join by registering online. After registering, participants will receive more information about drills and how to be prepared for earthquakes and other natural disasters.
A combined 2.8 million people and organizations are registered to participate in this year's Great Central ShakeOut; almost 500,000 of those participating are from Missouri, according to the organization's website.
The ShakeOut drill originally began in southern California in 2008 as a way to make people prepared and protected during earthquakes, according to the Southern California Earthquake Center.
More than 65 million people will be participating in Great ShakeOut drills across the country and world Thursday.