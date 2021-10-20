The Ashland Board of Aldermen held a public hearing on a proposed annexation of a 15.15-acre parcel of land owned by R. Anthony Holdings at its meeting Tuesday night.
This is the second time the annexation request has come to the board — it was voted down 4-2 on Sept. 7.
Rob Wolverton owns R. Anthony Holdings, a development company. He spoke at the previous annexation hearing about his goal of building a St. Raymond’s Society Transitional Housing Facility for pregnant women.
The land is adjacent to 37 acres the city previously annexed, which is the future site of Lakeside Ashland, an outdoor entertainment venue.
Boone County residents who live adjacent to the land were vocal about their opposition to annexation during the meeting, citing concerns that any kind of development will bring unwanted noise and safety concerns to the area.
The Ashland board is expected to vote on the annexation request in two weeks at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Development has been a concern of residents in the area since the introduction of Lakeside Ashland. They are worried about noise impacting their quality of life, as well as increased traffic on a road that serves as the only entrance and exit for the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, a second petition has been added to the Birkes v. Ashland lawsuit that is aimed at stalling the development. The new petition claims that the Board of Aldermen’s approval of Lakeside Ashland’s site plan was unlawful, suggesting it is in violation of Ashland city code because the development does not comply with fire code.
Southern Boone County fire code requires an additional ingress/egress for neighborhoods with over 30 homes. East Log Providence is the only road in and out of the area and there are already 50 homes using that access, the lawsuit notes.
The original petition of the lawsuit challenged how the city issued variances for the development.