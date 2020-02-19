A colorful and fragrant flowering honeysuckle in your backyard may actually be an invasive plant.
The Boone County Resource Management Department will hold a free land management workshop to address invasive species, organic gardening, soil health and water management, according to a department news release and flyer.
The event will be held 8:30 a.m. to noon Mar. 7 at the Missouri Department of Conservation office, 3500 E Gans Road, according to the news release. The Resource Management Department will provide light refreshments.
Boone County stormwater educator Michele Woolbright said participants will learn how to identify invasive plants in their gardens and how to remove them by root-docking. They will also learn how to start an organic garden, make the soil healthier and better deal with stormwater runoff, she said.
Individuals interested in the workshop need to register by Mar. 4 by calling 573-886-4330 or emailing stormwater@boonecountymo.org.
The workshop is a part of the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed program, according to the news release. This watershed spreads across Boone County, stretching from southern Columbia, through Pierpont to northern Ashland, and encompasses Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Columbia Regional Airport and Three Creeks Conservation Area.