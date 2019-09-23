The Boone County Clerk's office is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with two community events, the clerk's office announced in a news release.
There will be a demonstration of the county's new voting equipment 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. There will be an opportunity to register to vote.
The clerk's office is also launching a competition to design the county's "I voted" sticker for the 2020 and 2021 elections. High school students are invited to submit original artwork online. The clerk's office encouraged all students to download coloring sheets from the county clerk's website and submit them to the office.
The artwork will be displayed in the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, Room 236. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 31.