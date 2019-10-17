The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final development plan for the Perche Ridge neighborhood Thursday.
Fred Overton Development plans to establish a 34-lot subdivision on the 17-acre property west of Columbia at 6001 Gillespie Bridge Road. Thursday's approval of the development plan comes after the planning commission in July agreed to rezone the property for residential use.
Overton had originally hoped to have the city annex the property, along with another 37 acres to the east, and rezone the 17 acres for residential use. The Columbia City Council, however, rejected that proposal in December 2017 but in June approved an annexation agreement allowing Overton to develop the 17 acres in the county and connect the neighborhood to the city sewer system. The subdivision will be annexed if and when it becomes contiguous with city limits.
Some residents have opposed the development because of concerns about flooding, traffic on Gillespie Bridge Road and fear of emergency vehicles being unable to reach some of the lots.
Dee Dokken, conservation chair for the Osage Group of the Sierra Club, sent a letter to the county planning commission to express the group's concern about the development's impact on the Perche Creek floodplain. The letter asked that the commission table the development plan "until there has been a thoughtful public process regarding the future of this area."
Boone County Resource Management Director Stan Shawver said Thursday night, however, that the commission lacked authority to prohibit the plan.