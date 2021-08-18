The trial for defendant Mehrdad Fotoohighiam will take place during the weeks of March 28 and April 4, 2022. The dates were set by Special Judge Steven Ohmer at a status hearing Wednesday.
The case was originally scheduled for trial over two years ago.
Fotoohighiam is facing a litany of charges: first-degree conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, tampering with a witness and conspiracy to tamper with a witness in a felony prosecution.
He was acquitted of first-degree arson in 2019. But while awaiting that trial, prosecutors allege Fotoohighiam tried to intimidate witnesses and hire other jail inmates to kidnap and murder his ex-wife, Hediah Fotoohighiam.
Fotoohighiam is also accused of attempting to hire people to kill Circuit Judge Jeff Harris and his ex-wife, the Missourian has reported.
Judge Ohmer said the purpose of the hearing was to bring both the prosecution and defense counsels together to make sure everyone was on the same page and to set a trial date. Fotoohighiam was appointed attorney Kevin O’Brien from the Missouri State Public Defender’s office after his former attorney, Gregory Smith, withdrew on June 3.
That same day, Fotoohighiam was taken into custody when prosecutor Philip Groenweghe filed a motion that he had violated several conditions of bond granted by Judge Ohmer last May. Previously, Attorney Scott Rosemblum had represented him, but withdrew on the grounds that Fotoohighiam didn’t listen to his advice and acted in a way that made Rosemblum unable to defend him.
Fotoohighiam’s pre-hearing will take place February 18, 2022.
Judge Ohmer said he thinks it will take a few days to pick the jury for the trial, and then opening statements will begin after that.