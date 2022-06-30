A civil suit brought by former City Management Fellow Colleen Spurlock against the city of Columbia was dismissed without prejudice by the 13th Circuit Court Wednesday.
Spurlock had accused former city manager John Glascock of mismanagement and abuse of authority following her July resignation.
The motion to dismiss was heard in court June 6, with Mollie Mohan, the city's co-counsel, arguing that Spurlock's petition for damages made no actual disclosures to substantiate wrongdoing by Glascock.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Spurlock and three others were placed on administrative leave July 9 and given the choice to resign or be fired after they attended a council meeting June 2021. Former city employee Ryan Jarrett spoke about staffing, morale and employee pay.
Glascock was out of town during the presentation. An email sent from Glascock to city officials read: "It has been told to me today that the Ryan Jarrett presentation to the June 21 council meeting was an orchestrated play by I.T. and Finance budgeting to have changed the 10% pay rule for promotions.”