Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead.
In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement, Derrick and one of the victims are the parents of the infant.
At around 11 p.m., Boone County Joint Communications received a call from one of the victims saying she was at 1609 Boyd Lane. According to the statement, she told dispatchers Derrick had abused her and he refused to give her house keys back.
Derrick refused to leave her house, threatening her several times and saying that if she left him, he would kill both her and her mother, the woman told joint communications. According to the statement, the victim said Derrick had a gun in his pocket.
Another person in the residence said, "Do you not see the baby?" before 911 dispatchers heard multiple gunshots ring out. After the gunfire, the statement said dispatchers heard Derrick talking, saying things like, "Now what?"
According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, upon arrival at the Boyd Lane residence, officers found Lea'johna Sanders, 22, dead. Laura Meyers, 53, was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Following the shooting, Derrick drove to Moberly and later turned himself in to the Moberly Police Department, according to the statement.
Derrick told Columbia police he was asleep when one of the victims entered his bedroom and picked a fight with him, according to the statement. Derrick said the other victim had his gun and shot at him while he fought with the first victim.
While trying to get the gun back, Derrick told police it accidentally fired and after retrieving the gun, he said he shot the other victim.
Due to redacted information in the probable cause statement, court documents do not clearly state which of the victims Derrick fought.
In a different active case, Derrick is charged with second-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and third-degree domestic assault, according to court documents.
Derrick is currently being held without bond for the second-degree murder charges. His next hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.