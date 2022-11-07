Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. 

In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. 

