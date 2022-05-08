A 37-year-old Columbia man was killed Sunday morning at the 800 block of Grand Avenue, according to a Columbia police news release.
The victim was Demetrius Ware. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. and found Ware who had sustained injuries caused by gunfire. Ware was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, the release stated.
According to the release, a warrant was issued for Isaac Bryant, 35, of Columbia, for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to his alleged involvement in the homicide.
A witness at the scene identified Bryant as the suspect, according to court documents. The witness, who shared children with the victim, told police Bryant was a former partner but the pair broke up roughly two months ago.
The witness had been expecting Bryant at the time of the shooting and had received a call from him confirming he was on his way.
According to police interviews, Ware had been at the witness' home all day. A few minutes after Ware stepped outside for a cigarette, gunshots were fired.
The witness said she saw Bryant fleeing the scene in an early-2000s blue Chevrolet Impala. She recognized it as the one Bryant drove, and his face was identifiable because of the car's interior light.
The witness told police Bryant was the only person in the car as it sped away and she did not see anyone else on the street when she found Ware lying on the ground.
Police found broken glass and three spent 9mm casings at the scene.
According to the statement, officers located a blue 2005 Chevrolet Impala that matched the description a couple blocks away less than an hour later. The driver's side window was broken, and two spent 9mm casings were found below the driver's side door.
Upon surveilling the vehicle, police interviewed a man who said Bryant had called him asking to pick him up. The man told police Bryant instructed him to return the vehicle to its owner before leaving on foot.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.
Those with information about the homicide are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652. To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.