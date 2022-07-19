It is now unclear whether Columbia wiil receive nearly $54 million awarded last year in a lawsuit filed against CenturyLink, after the Eastern District Court of Appeals reversed much of the court's decision Tuesday.

In 2021, a St. Louis County judge ruled in favor Columbia and Joplin in a legal battle against Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink, for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes dating back to 2007.

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

