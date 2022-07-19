It is now unclear whether Columbia wiil receive nearly $54 million awarded last year in a lawsuit filed against CenturyLink, after the Eastern District Court of Appeals reversed much of the court's decision Tuesday.
In 2021, a St. Louis County judge ruled in favor Columbia and Joplin in a legal battle against Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink, for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes dating back to 2007.
Spectra and CenturyLink appealed the judge's decision that granted Columbia $53.8 million in license taxes, interest, penalties, attorney fees and other expenses. Joplin was granted $1.1 million.
The case will go back to the trial court to be relitigated consistent with the appellate court's decision.
The Court of Appeals determined that the trial court must consider additional issues and facts. Also, the appellate court agreed with the cities about the damage period under the statute of limitations and affirmed the trial court’s sanctions against CenturyLink for its failures to disclose information in the case.
The city said they do not comment on pending litigation. "We are disappointed with the decision of the Eastern District Court of Appeals in remanding the case back to the trial court," according to a statement from the city.
They also said they remain committed to ensuring companies who utilize public right of way to carry out their business activities are paying the appropriate business license taxes.
Mark Molzen, global issues director for Lumen, the parent company of CenturyLink, said the company is pleased with the outcome of the Missouri Court of Appeals decision, which ultimately reversed the judgment previously entered against Lumen.
Columbia and Joplin filed the lawsuit in 2014 claiming that CenturyLink owed the cities millions of dollars in license taxes. The communications company argued that the local businesses taxes should not apply to some of the company's services, according to a 2021 Missourian report.