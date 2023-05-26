Columbia will mark Memorial Day with a 9 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Columbia will mark Memorial Day with a 9 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Retired Col. Jim Meyer is the master of ceremonies, and Bob Roper will be the keynote speaker. Roper is an Air Force veteran who has served in the city government.
The Columbia Community Band will play the national anthem and the military medley. The American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard will conduct the military firearms salute and play taps.
In observance of the holiday, city and county offices and the city landfill will be closed.
Monday trash pickup will not be collected, and trash collection for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, collection crews will begin routes at 6:30 a.m., and residents are asked to put trash at the curb by that time.
Columbia's public transit transport system will not operate Monday, and parking enforcement will be suspended.
The City's Activity and Recreation Center will operate at reduced hours on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Recreational swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The police and fire department administrative offices will be closed, but emergency services will be available.
The household hazardous waste collection scheduled for June 3 has been canceled to concentrate staff on residential trash collection.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.