Columbia will mark Memorial Day with a 9 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza. 

The ceremony is sponsored by the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.