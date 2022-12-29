The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Jan. 5 at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park. 

The clinic is open to the public. Attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from Public Health and Human Services.

