The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Jan. 5 at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park.
The clinic is open to the public. Attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from Public Health and Human Services.
For people ages 5 years and older, updated Pfizer booster doses will be available. For those 12 and older, updated Moderna booster doses will be available. These updated boosters protect against the original coronavirus and omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Proofs of ID and health insurance are not required for the COVID-19 vaccines, and the vaccine is free. Flu vaccines are also free for people between 6 months and 64 years of age. There will be no high-dose flu vaccine. Parental consent forms are required for anyone 18 or younger.
To learn more about other local vaccinators and vaccine opportunities, more information can be found on the City of Columbia's website.