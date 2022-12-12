Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots will be offered at vaccine clinic hosted by the Health Department on Dec. 15.

The clinic is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. and will be located at Daniel Boone Regional Library's Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway, according to a release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you