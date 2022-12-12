Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots will be offered at vaccine clinic hosted by the Health Department on Dec. 15.
The clinic is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. and will be located at Daniel Boone Regional Library's Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway, according to a release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Appointments are not required to attend and all members of the public are welcome.
All COVID-19 vaccines received through the Health Department are free to the public, said the release. Both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots will be offered, with individuals 5 years and older eligible for Pfizer and anyone 12 years and older eligible for Moderna.
According to the release, bivalent boosters protect against both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant.
Individuals ages six months through 64 years old can also receive free flu shots at the clinic. However, according to the release, there will not be a high dose flu vaccine available, which is recommended for ages 65 and older.
Parent consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
More information about additional vaccination opportunities can be found by visiting CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.