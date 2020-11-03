Another person has died of COVID-19 in Boone County, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
This is the county's 17th death due to the virus. The person who died was older than 80.
The most recent previous death in the county due to COVID-19 occurred almost two weeks ago and was someone between the ages of 75 and 79.
The county reported 82 new cases Tuesday to bring the total number of active cases up to 516, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Info Hub.
Hospitalizations are at a record high in Boone County with 105 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Twenty of them are Boone County residents.
The recent increase in hospitalizations has put pressure on regional hospitals that serve a wide catchment area and caused the health department to extend the current health order until Nov. 18.