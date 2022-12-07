As rates of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu rise across the state, similarities in symptoms for these respiratory illnesses have complicated identifying and treating the viruses.

A quick Google search reveals there's not much symptom-wise that seems to differentiate the three illnesses: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and fatigue are commonly experienced by people diagnosed with any of the individual viruses. 

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

