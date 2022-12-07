As rates of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu rise across the state, similarities in symptoms for these respiratory illnesses have complicated identifying and treating the viruses.
A quick Google search reveals there's not much symptom-wise that seems to differentiate the three illnesses: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and fatigue are commonly experienced by people diagnosed with any of the individual viruses.
Because of these shared symptoms, Laura Morris, a family medicine doctor with MU Health Care, said testing is key for individuals trying to identify which illness they may have.
Morris recommends that people get in-home COVID-19 rapid tests, but the flu and RSV can only be tested outside the home.
“For most people, flu and RSV tests are only available through their health care provider,” she said. “So you do have to make a visit to your doctor's office or to an urgent care or quick care type location to be tested.”
Dr. Morris acknowledged that there is an overlap of symptoms, but that does not rule out any possibilities for a specific illness.
“You don't have to have a fever to have these illnesses,” Morris said. "But if you do have a fever, I would be highly suspicious of ruling out flu or COVID.”
For example, RSV tends to most heavily affect younger children, yet Morris said there have been some adults getting the virus as well.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here are the symptoms of each illness:
COVID-19 symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Symptoms of flu:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
Symptoms of RSV in adults, teens and children:
- Runny nose
- Decrease in appetite
- Coughing
- Sneezing
- Fever
- Wheezing
Doctor recommends vaccinations
Morris recommends that people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Both vaccines are available for patients six months and older.
She also said people at high risk should be cautious and wear masks, and if someone is sick, they should stay home and wash their hands.
“In any given year, only about half of Americans and even lower numbers of Missourians typically get a flu vaccine,” Dr. Morris said. “So to help keep your family healthy and prevent, unknowingly, spreading these viruses, getting vaccinated is a great place to start.”
Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 marks National Influenza Vaccination Week this year. Morris said that currently, only 28% of Missourians 18 and up are vaccinated for the flu. Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies or doctor's offices in Columbia.