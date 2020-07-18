A public hearing on the capital improvements budget for fiscal 2021 and a report on a COVID-19 Long-term Recovery Plan for Boone County are among the main items on the Columbia City Council’s agenda for its regular meeting Monday night.
The council also is scheduled to hear more comments from residents on policing in the city and a presentation from a proponent of roll carts for trash collection.
The capital improvements plan lists about $50 million in projects across several city departments and utilities.
The big-ticket item is a $20 million upgrade of the city’s water treatment plant at McBaine.
Capital improvements are major one-time expenses that fall outside the annual operating budget of the city. The proposed fiscal 2021 plan includes:
- $4.8 million worth of projects for the electric utility.
- $3.3 million for improvements to government buildings, including a $2.4 million renovation of the Public Works Department’s Grissum Building.
- $1.3 million in Parks and Recreation Department projects.
- $1.1 million to replace a quint firefighting apparatus.
- $4.7 million in street maintenance and construction, including $2.2 million to extend Discovery Parkway from Gans Road to New Haven Road.
- $3.7 million in sewer upgrades.
- $3.2 million in solid waste projects, including $2 million for a new bioreactor cell at the landfill.
- $2.4 million in stormwater projects.
- $1.2 million to replace buses.
- $21.8 million in water projects, including the treatment plant upgrade.
Toward the end of the meeting, the council will hear a report on the COVID-19 Long-Term Recovery Plan, which was spearheaded by the city’s Housing Programs Division and drafted by a committee that included representatives of Columbia, Ashland and Centralia; Columbia Public Schools; Regional Economic Development, Inc.; the Columbia Chamber of Commerce; the downtown and Business Loop community improvement districts; and others.
The plan focuses on three key areas of impact due to the pandemic, including the county’s economy and workforce, community infrastructure, and housing.
It outlines several challenges the county faces during the recovery, including revenue loss and unemployment in local business, internet access barriers in education, difficulties in the operation of non-profit organizations and housing instability for residents struggling with declining income.
The report asks community leaders to prioritize policies that can reduce or eliminate adverse health impacts of the crisis. It also suggests that decision-makers adapt to “the new normal” posed by the pandemic and embrace changes that will foster recovery in the long term.
Near the beginning of the meeting, five residents have asked for time to speak on topics related to policing, race and social services.
James McLaurin of Race Matters, Friends, is scheduled to comment on reprioritizing the city’s investment in social services, while Doug Mann wants to talk about rethinking policing and public safety. Adrienne Mann will comment on racism in policing, Jacquelyn Watts on misconduct in the Columbia Police Department and Susan Carter on ending racism in the city.
Amy Belcher, founder of a Facebook group that supports a switch to roll carts for trash and recycling collection, also is scheduled to speak.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.