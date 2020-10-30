Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council will include public health officials' usual update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the public also are scheduled to discuss the matter.
Tyson Hunt, co-founder of Logboat Brewing Co.; Mike Nolan, general manager of The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall; and Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce; all are scheduled to speak about the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on small businesses and the local economy.
Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, has issued a series of directives since the pandemic hit in March. The latest order, which remains in effect through Tuesday, prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol past 10:30 p.m. and limits group gatherings to a maximum of 10 people per table.
The council also will hold public hearings on proposed improvements to Fairview Park and Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary on the west side of town and to Rock Bridge Park in south Columbia.
Proposed work at the 27-acre Fairview Park includes replacing pedestrian bridges on its natural surface trail and outdoor classroom benches. Plans also call for installing educational signs and improving garden plots, according to a staff memo to the council.
Renovations at Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, a 92-acre site that's popular among bird watchers, will include a new "nature play structure," educational signs along the park's trails and an expansion of the garden plot area. Plans also call for LED lighting, a new pedestrian bridge over Scott's Branch Creek to provide better access for neighbors to the west, work to slow the flow of the creek through the area and the establishment of a native prairie.
The total budget for both parks, which are adjacent to each other, is $125,000. Construction could begin as early as this winter and could be done by next fall.
At Rock Bridge Park, city staff plan to replace a playground structure, the baseball backstop and signs; put new asphalt and striping on the basketball court; build a small shelter; add accessible walkways and bicycle racks; and replace walkways and bike racks, according to a council memo. That work, which will cost an estimated $150,000, also could begin this winter and be done by late summer.
A proposed replat of the ZX gas station property at Providence Road and Locust Street is also on the council's agenda. The owner, Midwest Petroleum Co., plans to knock down the existing gas station and convenience store, then build a new one that would offer more dispensed beverages, groceries, "brew on demand" coffee and additional automotive products, as well as three bays of fuel pumps.
The Planning and Zoning Commission in September voted unanimously to recommend the replat be denied, primarily because Midwest Petroleum had sought to provide only 6 feet of additional right of way along Providence Road, rather than 18 feet city code requires.
Midwest Petroleum has withdrawn that request but is still seeking two other variances. One would allow its parking lot to cross the line between two lots; the other would relieve it of responsibility for rounding out corners along a section of Cherry Street that appears on city property boundaries but does not exist.
Midwest Petroleum is developing a new plan for developing the site that has not yet been reviewed by city planners.