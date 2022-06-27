Children as young as 6 months can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia beginning Monday.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children between the age of 6 months and 4 years, according to a news release.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on June 21 that it would be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
The vaccine will be offered in a 3-dose series. The first and second doses should be separated by at least three weeks and the second and third doses should be separated by at least eight weeks, according to the release.
Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the PHHS clinic at 1005 W. Worley St., according to the release. The clinic will also offer extended hours from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Residents can call 573-874-7356 or visit the City of Columbia's website to make an appointment.