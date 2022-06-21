Kenton Gewecke’s evening weather forecast for KOMU 8 is about three and a half minutes long.
If you missed him at 10 p.m. Monday, however, you missed a personal forecast — after nine years of chasing tornadoes, following local weather patterns and covering climate change in Missouri, Gewecke is headed to New York to be a part of the weather and climate team at ABC News and “Good Morning America.”
Although his next step is off-air, the central Nebraska native said he intends to continue acknowledging Midwest climate issues on the national level.
“There’s going to be someone from mid-Missouri — there’s going to be someone from the Midwest — that’s there and also crafting these stories,” he said. “I’m adding my expertise as someone who’s always lived in the Midwest to this national broadcast.”
During roughly 200 seconds in front of the camera during each KOMU broadcast, Gewecke has knowledgeably briefed thousands of mid-Missouri viewers on the impacts of local weather events.
But colleagues and Gewecke himself recall a weathercast in 2017, when the KOMU chief meteorologist gave his nightly updates while battling an untimely case of the hiccups.
That evening’s nightly news staff couldn’t help but laugh, said Emily Spain, Gewecke’s friend and co-worker at KOMU.
Spain said she was “losing it” watching him from the news desk trying to hold himself together and complete the entire weathercast.
“The way he is on television is the way he is in real life,” she said, citing the hiccup incident as one of her favorite moments with the charismatic, upbeat television personality.
‘I had to figure it out on my own’
After coming to MU to study meteorology, Gewecke used his love for data to start doing climate change research on his own in college. Starting work at KOMU in 2013, he became the station’s chief meteorologist two years later while still finishing his undergraduate degree.
At KOMU, he realized how important it was to talk about climate change with his mid-Missouri audience. He said the topic was rarely discussed on-air by local meteorologists before he started doing it.
“For a long time, I’ve been the only person talking about it,” Gewecke said.
In 2019, he started “Show Me Climate.” He ran the segment in his free time, and it occasionally aired on television. Gewecke created more than 25 multimedia articles on climate change that live in KOMU’s digital archives.
In the segment, he tackled major issues of climate change and explained how they could affect people living in the Midwest, and more specifically, mid-Missouri. It was a topic he grew into, he said, because he was not always a climate change proponent.
“I didn’t understand climate change fully,” Gewecke said. “I had to figure it out on my own.”
While he once believed covering severe weather was the most critical part of his job as a meteorologist, Gewecke slowly realized climate coverage was even more important, especially at the local level. For him, “it’s the biggest thing in the world.”
“Climate change is not an opinion, it’s a reality,” he said.
Joining a small, growing team of four to six people at ABC, Gewecke said his role and climate expertise will help the organization achieve “something really cool in network news.”
Eric Aldrich, a professor of atmospheric science at MU and former morning meteorologist for KOMU, has known Gewecke since he arrived on campus. Aldrich gave Gewecke his first job at the station as an intern in the meteorology department.
When a part-time job opened up, “I hired him for that too,” Aldrich said, “and the rest is history.”
When Aldrich began TV work in May 2004, he said covering climate change was not something he believed broadcast meteorologists should be responsible for. He said climate change was too complicated to analyze in only three or four minutes of an early morning newscast.
Over the years, however, the importance of climate coverage on TV evolved. For Gewecke, it is at the forefront of his mind and, to him, is one of the most important aspects of his job.
“If I know (Gewecke) like I do, I’m going to say that probably nobody told him to (create ‘Show Me Climate’),” Aldrich said. “That’s just something he wanted to do on his own, which I think is awesome.”
“And I think there should be more of that. Not just at KOMU, but other TV stations or newspapers or media outlets,” Aldrich added.
Anthony Lupo, another professor of atmospheric science at MU, said Gewecke is “classically trained” in that he is well-equipped to discuss the science of climate.
“Folks like (Gewecke) are the face of meteorology. They really are the communication between us scientists in the National Weather Service and the general public,” Lupo said.
“He has a very important job that way,” Lupo said. “He’s got a lot of information to take in and make it digestible to the public. Scientists are notoriously bad about talking to the public, just because we tend to use a lot of big terms.”
Lupo has been a professor at MU for 25 years chasing storms, tornadoes and focusing primarily on large-scale meteorology. He said Gewecke has a special talent in being able to take information and boil it down into more understandable terms.
“I think, sometimes,” Lupo said, “science is a language all its own.”
‘I went all out’
Gewecke said he never had any intention of leaving KOMU.
“I was never going to leave for anything that wasn’t the absolute opportunity of a lifetime for myself,” he said.
Gewecke’s co-worker Emily Spain, who first knew him when he was a student at MU, said her daughter occasionally aspires to be a meteorologist, just like Gewecke.
“We’ve been lucky, honestly, to hold on to him for as long as we have,” she said. “Because his talent is just so immense, and it’s outgrown us, and it deserves to be seen and used on a larger platform so that he can help and educate and do what he did for mid-Missouri for more and more people.”
Gewecke said he’s excited, but sentimental, and that he’ll miss the little plot of land that KOMU sits on off U.S. 63 near Ashland, just north of a small cow pasture.
“The biggest city I’ve ever lived in is Columbia,” Gewecke said. “So I’m going from a cow pasture to Times Square.”
Although the thousand-mile distance might seem like a lot, Gewecke will be taking 13,000 Facebook followers with him. A fan base, he said, is sad to see the “end of an era.”
“I don’t know if that’s true,” Gewecke joked. “But if it is, it’s frickin’ cool that I had an era.”
Gewecke said he’s happy to be ending this chapter in Columbia “peacefully and gratefully,” and with little chance for unfortunate run-ins with on-air hiccups.
“I did the thing; I went all out,” he said. “I did everything I possibly could. No one’s ever gonna be able to take that from me.”