A Columbia Facebook group's search is on for one or more coyotes recently seen around the city. They may be responsible for breaking and entering a chicken coop and eating the six Buff Orpington and Silver Laced Wyandotte chickens who lived there.
"First thing I saw next to the coop was actually this gigantic hole that something had dug," said Shannon Beck, who lives on Manor Drive in western Columbia. "There was nothing but feathers left when I looked inside the coop."
Beck found multiple spots Saturday morning where she said an animal attempted to dig holes in addition to the successful tunnel. Before that, the coop had been reinforced to keep out foxes Beck had seen, leading her to think the culprit was a coyote.
Beck reached out to a rescue-focused Facebook group about her chickens and volunteered for a trap to be put in her yard. Several members of the group have reported seeing sick-looking coyotes around Columbia, largely in the west side of the city. Some have posted photos and videos.
Robert Hemmelgarn, Missouri Department of Conservation's media specialist, said coyotes are not uncommon in Columbia this time of year.
"It’s important to think about the fact that coyotes are native to here," Hemmelgarn said. "As our development moves into undeveloped areas, we're moving into their neighborhoods.
"Coyotes play an important role in limiting populations of mice and other undesirable animal species and can provide benefits to people," he said.
Hemmelgarn said coyotes are not typically a threat to people but are opportunistic eaters that can pose a threat to small pets and livestock. However, wild coyotes are often blamed for animal attacks committed by loose, domesticated dogs.
As to possible sickness in the animals, Hemmelgarn said it is best not to make any assumptions about the health of wild animals and to keep one's distance in any situation.
The best solution for keeping pets and livestock safe is "proper coyote exclusion," meaning fencing and other precautions, he said. Information can be found on the Conservation Department's website.
Hemmelgarn said coyotes are naturally prevalent in Columbia, and he discourages people from calling in sightings. But they should call their local conservation department office if they think the animal poses a threat.
He advised that owners concerned about the safety of their animals feed pets indoors, do not leave food or trash outside and generally reduce available food sources.