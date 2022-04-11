Columbia Police have arrested a teenager for a Saturday shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Marquez Elam, 19, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting that occurred Saturday in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane. Elam has been charged with first-degree assault, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.
The unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the side and was driven to University Hospital in a personal vehicle. An updated condition report was not available Monday evening.
According to court documents, Elam allegedly stopped in the road, brandished a weapon and fired several shots from his vehicle in the direction of multiple people.
Multiple witnesses described a shooter matching Elam's description, and one witness recognized and identified him as the shooter. Surveillance footage from a nearby business also placed Elam and his vehicle in the area around the time of the shooting.
A court date was not announced as of Monday evening, and no lawyer was yet listed for Elam.