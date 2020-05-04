Documents show the Columbia Police Department believes Mengqi Ji is entangled in a log jam between the southern road bridge pier and the south bank of the Lamine River near the Missouri 41 road bridge.

The department announced last Wednesday, through a community briefing video, it will build a levee to continue its search for Mengqi Ji. Through a public records request, KOMU received the department’s plan, which includes installing a net downstream.

Documents said the net will be checked by divers on a daily basis during the investigation. The plan also noted that any wildlife found trapped in the net will be released unharmed immediately upon finding.

This is a map showing the city’s plan, which KOMU also received from a records request. Construction at the Lamine River is supposed to start this week.

The cost to build the levee is around $50,000 and will be split between Boone County, the city of Columbia and the Missing Person Support Center. In an email that KOMU received through a public records request, the Missing Person Support Center promised to spend $10,000.

Mengqi Ji, a Columbia mom who went missing Oct. 10, 2019, was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge. He was indicted for first-degree murder in her case after five months of police investigation.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

