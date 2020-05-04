Documents show the Columbia Police Department believes Mengqi Ji is entangled in a log jam between the southern road bridge pier and the south bank of the Lamine River near the Missouri 41 road bridge.
The department announced last Wednesday, through a community briefing video, it will build a levee to continue its search for Mengqi Ji. Through a public records request, KOMU received the department’s plan, which includes installing a net downstream.
Documents said the net will be checked by divers on a daily basis during the investigation. The plan also noted that any wildlife found trapped in the net will be released unharmed immediately upon finding.
This is a map showing the city’s plan, which KOMU also received from a records request. Construction at the Lamine River is supposed to start this week.
The cost to build the levee is around $50,000 and will be split between Boone County, the city of Columbia and the Missing Person Support Center. In an email that KOMU received through a public records request, the Missing Person Support Center promised to spend $10,000.
Mengqi Ji, a Columbia mom who went missing Oct. 10, 2019, was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge. He was indicted for first-degree murder in her case after five months of police investigation.