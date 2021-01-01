Carolyn Williams was found dead Jan. 1, 1989. Thirty-two years later, the Columbia Police Department is still investigating her murder.
The department's Criminal Investigations Division reopened the case during the past year, according to a news release from the department. The division will reexamine evidence from the 1989 investigation using advanced forensic technology that was not available when the murder occurred.
"It is very difficult anytime someone is murdered," Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in the release. "The family needs answers about why their loved one's life was ended ... We will continue to investigate this case and follow up on all leads as long as it takes to bring closure to the family."
This isn't the first time the case has received a closer look. According to a 2009 Columbia Tribune article, a cold case homicide class at Columbia College took on the case as part of its coursework.
The six students in the class, who were pursuing jobs in forensic science or criminal justice, were led by retired Columbia Police Detective Mark Himmel. At the end of their 16-week investigation, the students narrowed a pool of suspects down to six, two of whom were prime.
"This is one I personally think is going to be solved," Himmel told the Tribune in 2009.
Columbia police asked anyone with information regarding this case to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.