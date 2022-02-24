Columbia police have detained a second juvenile in connection with the homicide of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley.
The 16-year-old male was detained on charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action and is in the custody of juvenile authorities. Another 16-year-old suspect was detained Tuesday.
Doxley, a Battle High School student, was killed Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured but survived.
Over 100 people gathered Monday night at a candlelight vigil in Doxley's memory, where she was recalled as a “a young lady that was loved by everybody” who had “a beautiful spirit.”
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time. Anyone with information on the case should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.