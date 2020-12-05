Over the past year, Columbia has seen an increase in car thefts. The Columbia Police Department is now informing the public to take proper measures to protect their property.
According to a news release, the department has recorded 565 motor vehicle thefts and 210 motor vehicle parts thefts since January. This accounts for around 42% of all 1,820 larcenies reported by the department this year.
In response, CPD is encouraging the residents of Columbia to take multiple precautionary steps to ensure the protection of their car and belongings inside.
"It is important that residents get into a routine of locking their car doors, taking valuables out of their vehicle and avoid leaving their car running and unattended," Columbia Police Detective Anthony Bowne said.
Bowne said that if residents notice any suspicious behavior, like someone looking into car windows, they should call the department's non-emergency number, 311.