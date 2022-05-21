Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, officers went to the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive in response to a report at approximately 1:40 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Officers were later informed that an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds traveled by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

No suspect information has been released amid the ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Please send comments and suggestions to him at jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

