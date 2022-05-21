Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.
According to a news release, officers went to the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive in response to a report at approximately 1:40 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred.
Officers were later informed that an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds traveled by personal vehicle to a local hospital.
No suspect information has been released amid the ongoing investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.