The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an apartment complex Thursday night.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday.
According to a news release from the department, the man who was robbed reported that after leaving his apartment, he was approached by two men in their late teens. The suspects ordered him to go into a laundry room and give them his wallet and phone.
One of them had a knife, but there were no reported injuries.
The man described one of the suspects as 6 feet tall. The other was wearing an orange hoodie, according to the release.
The two were last seen running out of the apartment complex in an unknown direction.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.