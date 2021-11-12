Beginning Friday, Columbia police will collaborate with The District and MU police to increase foot patrols downtown because of concerns about safety and gun violence, according to a news release.
Additional officers will patrol the inside and outside of downtown businesses. They will make an effort to clear foot traffic and congestion on Broadway that may lead to violence or disturbances.
In addition to increasing patrols, the Columbia Police Department is considering the use of temporary lighting systems, as well as increased privately and publicly maintained camera systems.
The Columbia Police Department and MU police also plan to develop a new protocol for sending out MU Alerts when areas of downtown may need to be avoided due to safety concerns. MU students expressed concern about the lack of an MU alert following a downtown shooting on Oct. 10, where two people were injured.
"We will also work with the University of Missouri to provide timely alerts when incidents have a potential to threaten the safety of campus, faculty or students," Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "In other events, we will work to update the public with press releases and media advisories."
Jones said the police have determined that at least two of the recent shootings downtown occurred between individuals who are not Columbia citizens and who knew each other.
"Shootings in Columbia are rarely random," Jones said.
The Columbia Police Department and MU police will also collaborate to increase enforcement of alcohol-related offenses.
Nickie Davis, Executive Director for the Downtown Community Improvement District, said The District supports the work of the Columbia Police Department and will continue to have discussions with the department about the safety of downtown.