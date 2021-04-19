The Columbia Police Department and MU School of Law canceled the event "Empowering People: A Discussion About State V. Derek Chauvin and Policing," which was supposed to take place Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Jesse Hall Auditorium.
State v. Derek Chauvin, the murder case about former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin's involvement in the death of George Floyd last May, went to the jury for deliberation Monday following closing statements.
The event was meant to happen before the trial concluded, according to a news release sent Monday.
"As much as we hoped to talk with the community about the State v. Derek Chauvin trial and prosecution process, the timing does not favor it," Chief Geoff Jones said in the release. "We want to keep the lines of communication open on this topic and any other policing issue."
Attendees were invited to participate in the discussion, which would "allow them to gain a stronger understanding of the prosecution and criminal processes in a safe space."
The panelists included Elwood L. Thomas Missouri Endowed Professor Emeritus of Law Rodney Uphoff, Columbia Police Department Lieutenant Michael Hestir, Black Law Student Association President Niya Young and community leader and activist Rev. James Gray.
S. David Mitchell, a professor of law at MU and co-director of the Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship, and Justice, was set to moderate.
Following a presentation, audience members would have been able to ask the panel questions.