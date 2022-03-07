Columbia police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found unresponsive in a car outside Moser's Foods on Saturday.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle at the Moser's Foods at 4840 Range Line St., according to Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jeff Pitts.
Police are now investigating his death. The identity of the man and the cause of death have not yet been disclosed. The investigation is ongoing, and more details might become available at a later time.
CPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.