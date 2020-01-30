The Columbia Police Department was not able to determine probable cause that an assault, property damage or other crime occurred during a private party at Orr Street Studios on Dec. 13, 2019, according to a police report.
Joy Wilson, a local artist, was renting work space at Orr Street Studio at the time of the incident.
Wilson agreed to help out at a private event held at the studio for Wallace Architects LLC. She alleged that two brothers and employees at the firm, Zac and Drew Wallace, physically intimidated her and used derogatory and homophobic slurs.
Wilson said the guests were intoxicated early in the evening and eventually damaged property. The next day, she discussed her experience in a Facebook post.
One of the event's bartenders, Ashley Brooke Austin, referred to in the report as Brooke, and her husband, Stephon, corroborated some of the information that Wilson gave police, stating there was a verbal disturbance but no property damage occurred.
Drew Wallace said he was angry and yelled but did not call Wilson names, according to the police report.
The reporting officer, Chad Malsy, said his investigation suggested the problem was primarily a verbal disturbance between Wilson and Drew Wallace and did not include the whole party.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart