A Columbia Police Department source confirmed officers were following up on leads in relation to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge on Wednesday in Cooper County.

Authorities would not confirm the exact location of their activity.

Mengqi Ji was originally reported missing Oct. 10, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, is the prime suspect of an active investigation into her disappearance.

Joseph has not been charged in relation to her disappearance, but has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree and felony child abuse charge.

Recently, Columbia Police asked hunters and rural landowners for help in locating evidence related to Mengqi Ji.

Missouri State Highway Patrol previously searched two ponds behind Elledge’s apartment Oct. 17, but troopers say nothing of interest was found.

