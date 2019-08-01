Members of the Columbia Police Officers Association voted to keep Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones as the permanent chief in a meeting during the third week of July, according to a CPOA news release.
The CPOA has about 160 members, and 97% of them voted to urge City Manager John Glascock make Jones the permanent chief rather than ask the city to conduct a search for a new chief, Executive Director Dale Roberts said. The members submitted their votes in writing.
"Geoff Jones is restoring the Columbia Police Department to the position of respect the department previously enjoyed," Roberts said in the release. "Once again, it is an agency that attracts applicants away from other agencies. Chief Jones has earned genuine respect from the officers and from the community at large. He has stabilized a department that desperately needed direction and he has instilled a heightened sense of respect, commitment, and duty to our members.
"Therefore, we have urged City Manager Glascock to make Geoff Jones the permanent Chief, make that decision sooner rather than later, and allow the improvements to continue," the release states.
Columbia Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said Glascock has not decided whether to make Jones permanent chief or conduct a search. Sapp said Glascock continues to reach out to stakeholders for input.