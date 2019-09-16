A marketing campaign to curb vaping among teenagers is about to launch with an emphasis on healthy lifestyles.
The campaign, called “Stand up for Your Own Health,” is a joint venture between Columbia Public Schools and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Sarah Varvaro, an educator with the health department, organized a campaign over the summer with a kickoff this fall.
The campaign is funded through a grant from the county. Flyers, advertisements and social media posts are being created for middle and high schools in Boone County.
“We really just wanted to come from the more friendly type of view,” Varvaro said. “We didn’t want to be another campaign that is lecturing these students on their decisions.”
Radio ads will be aired via online platforms such as Spotify and iHeartRadio. They will be directly targeted toward Boone County residents from 13 to 21 years old. Snapchat and Instagram ads will target the same population.
“We really just wanted to educate our youth about the truth behind e-cigarette usage and Juul usage,” Varvaro said. “People don’t really put two and two together that Juuls are e-cigarettes, so we wanted to make sure that we got that info out there.”
Youths will be encouraged to stand up for their own health and say “no” if a peer offers them a vaping device.
“A lot of them really didn’t know what they were getting themselves into when they started using these devices, and now they are actually dealing with an addiction,” Varvaro said.
Over the summer, the campaign staff worked hard to make sure the message was clear, she said. Materials were tested on target audiences to ensure they were meaningful to young people.
“Some people still have the mentality that it is safe, and it’s just water vapor,” Varvaro said.
“With people being hospitalized and passing away from these lung disease cases, it’s just eye-opening that these things are not safe for anybody to be using.”