Record-high floods shut down Yellowstone National Park, so Columbia Public Schools students on the annual Wyoming trip are exploring alternative attractions.
The place-based educational voyage teaches middle schoolers and high schoolers about outdoor and environmental topics. Students spend the week exploring Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park while staying at the dorms of the Teton Science Schools.
Mike Szydlowski, the district’s science coordinator, said it is the nation’s largest trip of its kind to the Jackson, Wyoming campus. About 720 students participate throughout the four weeks of the program.
Students normally explore Yellowstone toward the end of the week, but that is no longer an option due to flooding. In his 17 years of running the trips, Szydlowski said they have seen snowstorms and forest fires, but of all the hurdles, “this truly has been the most unforeseen and disruptive to the program.”
With Old Faithful’s majestic eruptions and Yellowstone’s rolling mountains now off limits, the 120 students currently on the trip will now hike around Grand Teton and kayak to islands on Jackson Lake. Later that night, the students will enjoy barbecue along the shore at Colter Bay while watching the sun set over the Teton Mountains.
The flooding in Wyoming is caused by days of rain and a rapidly melting snowpack that raised the Yellowstone River to record levels, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.
Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.
“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before,” Mottice said.
Monday, all entrances to Yellowstone were closed because of heavy flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions,” according to the National Park Service’s news release. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said the roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.