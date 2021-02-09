The Columbia Cradle to Career Alliance has been awarded $100,000 from the StriveTogether Challenge Fund. The alliance will use the money over the next two years to help achieve its goal of reducing educational and health disparities in Boone County.
Boone County is one of 70 counties nationwide to receive a StriveTogether grant.
However, the $100,000 grant is the largest grant amount given nationwide. The normal award is $30,000.
“We should have been eligible for $30,000; we were shocked. I was not expecting it,” Executive Director Crystal Kroner said. “I thought that $30,000 would be great. It was clear that they really wanted us to do something with all of the groundwork we’ve been doing.”
The alliance attracted the attention of StriveTogether through the equity work it has done over the past few years.
Kroner said the alliance’s partnership with Boone County was a major factor in getting the grant because it allows it to work on a community level.
Teresa Maledy, vice chair of The Columbia Cradle to Career Alliance and a member of the Columbia School Board, agreed.
“Our partnership with the county has been wonderful because our goals align,” Maledy said.
The alliance is looking to create work groups, or teams, to work on income mobility. It will use the money to supplement and support the work the initiative already has underway.
“It will basically be applied to various different consultant support,” Kroner said. “The funding will help me get some extra hands on deck and expertise.”