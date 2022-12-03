Volunteers dressed as elves, Christmas trees and reindeer gathered Saturday in the parking lot of Walt’s Bike Shop for Cranktivus, an unconventional food drive on two wheels.

Bikers were told to bring a bag, a bike, a lock and about $25 for food. After signing in, they were given a shopping list with five grocery stores and a food item to get from each. The list of stores consisted of Walmart, Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Schnucks and EatWell.

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

