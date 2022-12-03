Volunteers dressed as elves, Christmas trees and reindeer gathered Saturday in the parking lot of Walt’s Bike Shop for Cranktivus, an unconventional food drive on two wheels.
Bikers were told to bring a bag, a bike, a lock and about $25 for food. After signing in, they were given a shopping list with five grocery stores and a food item to get from each. The list of stores consisted of Walmart, Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Schnucks and EatWell.
“The minute they get back, they have a meal to donate to the Central Pantry,” said local cyclist Beth Shepard, who started the event in 2014. “And it consists of a ham, potatoes, applesauce, two cans of vegetables and a package of cookies.”
Shepard modeled the event after another biking food drive called Cranksgiving. In that event, which was first started in New York City in 1999, cyclists collect food to donate ahead of Thanksgiving.
“I kept all the tenets the same, like nobody pays to do this ride, there’s no registration, everyone just shows up, and the only thing you have to buy is the food,” said Shepard, who wore a suit adorned with Christmas trees for the occasion. “It’s like a riff on Festivus, you know, ‘Festivus for the rest of us.’” Festivus is a parody holiday popularized by an episode of “Seinfeld.”
Shepard has run the event for nine years now, including a socially distanced version in 2020 where bikers dropped food off at her home.
“The first year it was literally like, 15 of my friends showed up,” Shepard said. “We posed in front of a cooler that had, like — very few hams in it. And we thought we had like, saved the world with our 15 hams.”
The event might have started small, but it’s grown every year, now drawing more than 100 cyclists. Some participants decorated their bikes with signs, ribbons and tinsel, while others brought speakers to play music.
“Every year we just keep getting more money and more food,” Shepard said. “And last year the cyclists, on the day of, we gathered more than a ton of food. It was like 2,200 pounds of food, which was fantastic.”
Some at the event were participating for only the first or second time.
“I love riding bikes; I’m very active in the cycling community, and it’s just a great, fun experience,” said Mark Alvarez, who participated for the second time this year. Alvarez dressed as Will Ferrell’s character from “Elf,” explaining he chose the costume because he needed something he could ride in.
Others, like Valerie Carroll, said they participate “just about every year.”
“It’s fun, it’s festive,” said Carroll, whose costume was themed after the leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.” “It kind of felt when it started, it was a ride with a bunch of friends, and it just kept getting bigger.”
Most recently, the event received the 2022 Impact COMO Award for Most Impactful Fundraiser.
“The community has really bought into the event,” Shepard said. “It’s a festive time, and everyone’s dressed up, and it’s really fun to descend on the grocery stores, and they’re like ‘What is happening?’ It just spreads a lot of cheer.”