A Wednesday morning crash that sent four to the hospital was caused when a dump truck driver drifted off the side of the road and overcorrected.
Kenneth Hall, 26, was driving his dump truck northwest on Interstate 70 Drive around 8:15 a.m. when he drifted off the right side of the road. When he overcorrected, he crossed the center line of the roadway and collided with an SUV driven by Ashley Abernathy, 34.
Abernathy and the three juvenile passengers in her car were all sent to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Hall was uninjured.
Abernathy's condition had escalated to critical by Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from University Hospital.
None of the SUV's occupants were wearing seat belts, and it is unknown if Hall was wearing one either.
The SUV was considered a total loss, while the dump truck was considered to have taken "extensive" damage.
One westbound lane just west of Cynthia Drive was blocked after the crash, according to KOMU 8. Both lanes of I-70 Drive NW reopened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.