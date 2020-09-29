Crime Stoppers, an independent nonprofit composed of local citizens, increased its standard cash payout to $3,000 for help on specific murders Wednesday.
After the Columbia Police Department sent out a release on Sept. 23, requesting community assistance with unsolved homicides, the Crime Stoppers board decided to provide an additional incentive, according to a news release from the organization.
The board doubled the typical payout amount of $1,500. The money is available to any anonymous information that leads to an arrest for the unsolved murders. This particular payout program will expire on Dec. 31.
“Hopefully, that would motivate somebody that might be thinking about calling but not doing it,” Crime Stoppers president Robert Reid said.
When Crime Stoppers receives anonymous tips, the organization sends the information to the law enforcement agency in charge of the crime. If a tip assists the investigation to the point where an arrest is made, the agency is required to inform Crime Stoppers. It’s up to the caller to reach back out to Crime Stoppers about the arrest in order to arrange for the payout.
The specific murders eligible for the higher payout are:
2014: Ricky Dunn, 40, shot on Illinois Avenue.
2016: Gabrielle Rhodes, 24, shot on Sylvan Lane.
2016: Edmond Randolph Jr., 25, shot on Leeway Drive.
2017: Mike Walker, 32, and Jeff Jones, 26, shot on I-70 Drive.
2017: Jamar Hicks, 26, shot at Brickton and Trimble roads.
2017: Augustus Roberts, 28, shot on Lasso Circle.
2018: Charles Hayes Jr., 59, shot on Rice Road.
2018: Louis Green Jr., 24, killed in the 700 block of Demaret Drive.
2018: Chase Hayes, 30, shot at Worley Street and McBaine Avenue.
2019: Dominick Roland, 25, shot on Brown Station Road.
2019: Danielle Marine, 33, and Antonio Houston, 36, shot at McKee Street and Rice Road.
2019: James Hickem, 23, shot at McBaine Avenue and Lynn Street.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.