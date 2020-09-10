The 25th annual Columbia Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty (CROP) Hunger Walk will be held virtually Sept. 20 .
Because of the pandemic, participants will not be walking together this year. Instead, organizers of the CROP Hunger Walk have devised several creative ways for individuals to participate.
Individuals can walk alone or with family around the house, around the block or at a park, according to a flyer from the organization. Participants can form a group of five or fewer and walk together outdoors at any location.
People may contribute financially by visiting crophungerwalk.org/columbiamo or going to the Drive-thru Donations Drop-off, which is open from noon to 3 p.m. at the Broadway Christian Church. Participants can also post Instagram or Facebook Live videos while walking to raise awareness.
Those taking part can also drive to the sites of the local food and meal programs that have partnered with the initiative or bring a flyer from the CROP Facebook Page to any Shakespeare’s Pizza location to have 15% of their total donated to the walk.
Individuals can also push themselves by participating in the Challenge Walk, a 26-mile walk that starts at 7 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Memorial MKT Trail access point at Stadium Boulevard.
Don Harter, Challenge Walk coordinator, said he organized this event because he felt it symbolically represents the challenges people face in other parts of the world.
“Some folks push hard every day for basic necessities: water, food and shelter,” he said in a flyer advertising the walk. “We will push hard for one day to help them in their everyday struggles for a decent life.”
This year, according to a news release, the main theme of the walk is “ending hunger one step at a time for 25 years.”
Since its inception, the CROP Hunger Walk has raised a little more than $276,800. Of that amount, $69,000 has gone to food programs in Columbia. The remainder is allocated to Church World Service, which is, as defined in a Columbia CROP Hunger Walk flyer, a “collaborative ministry of 30 faith organizations, working to provide innovative, sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty in the U.S.A and around the world.”
“The amount of funds given to a particular food program in Columbia depends on the number of people it serves as well as its capacity,” said Linda Reed Brown, treasurer of the CROP Hunger Walk. Nov. 1 is the deadline to submit donations to the CROP Hunger Walk.
Local food and meal programs that have already partnered with the CROP Hunger Walk include Loaves & Fishes Community Meal, Russell Chapel Community Food Pantry, Destiny Worship Center Food Pantry and the Fifth Street Christian Church.
For more than 10 years, through an initiative called Feed the Community, the Fifth Street Christian Church has been providing meals for the community every second Saturday of the month, depending on the season. During the summer, a typical meal might include a hamburger or hotdog, a bag of chips, a sweet treat and a Gatorade. In the fall, the church offers different kinds of soups, as well as spaghetti.
Angela Williams, an outreach pastor for the Fifth Street Christian Church, said she relies heavily on funds from the CROP Hunger Walk to feed families in the community.
“Without those funds, I don’t know how we make those meals stretch out throughout the year,” Williams said.