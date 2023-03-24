A plan to build a four-story hotel in the Crosscreek development will head to the Columbia City Council after winning the approval of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.

Seven of the eight commissioners present at Thursday's meeting voted yes on the plan. Commissioner Peggy Placier voted no.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you