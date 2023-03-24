A plan to build a four-story hotel in the Crosscreek development will head to the Columbia City Council after winning the approval of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.
Seven of the eight commissioners present at Thursday's meeting voted yes on the plan. Commissioner Peggy Placier voted no.
At issue during the meeting was a request for a revised statement of intent made necessary by private covenants that govern development of the Crosscreek properties on the east side of the Stadium Boulevard/U.S. 63 interchange. Specifically, the developers asked that the commission, which had already approved the hotel plan in December, allow an increase of 52,000 square feet in the gross building floor area on the lot where the hotel is planned.
Jay Gebhardt of A Civil Group made the request on behalf of the property owner, Cinnamon Hill, LLC.
Before the vote took place, Sharon Geuea Jones said she wanted to state for the record that changes to the Crosscreek development, which when it was initially approved as a planned development district, are problematic. Early plans for the development included a car dealership where there are now apartments and a restaurant on the lot where the hotel is now planned. Jones said it's "a bad idea" to approve developments with "fictitious buildings" and "fictitious plans" or sometimes no plans at all.
Jones said that back in 2008, everyone thought it would be a great plan to limit the Crosscreek tracts to 580,000 square feet of gross floor area, a move that was intended to protect nearby Grindstone Creek from being inundated by stormwater runoff.
"And now all of a sudden that's no longer a great plan," Jones said.
"My issue is this is a problem we see again and again because PD zoning was so common back in the day," Jones said. "And it is why you hear my resistance every time a new PD comes before us because it just sets us up for more problems in the future."