Columbia Community Land Trust has received $10,000 to assist in the construction of affordable, owner-occupied and energy efficient housing at the Cullimore Cottages, city officials said in a press release.

The anonymous donation to the Columbia Housing Programs Division was announced Monday in a press release from the Columbia Community Development Department.

The donation was given in the name of David Mars, according to the press release. Mars was a longtime city employee and advocate for increasing energy efficiency.  He was also an advocate for access to energy efficiency education for low to moderate income households, the release said.

The Cullimore Cottages project, serving North Central Columbia residents, honors the legacy of Dan Cullimore who advocates for affordable housing in Columbia. 

Community land trusts are growing nationwide as a way to establish and manage home ownership for low to moderate income families, the press release said.

