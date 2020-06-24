The city of Columbia’s Housing Programing Division donated $20,000 this week to the Columbia Community Land Trust for the construction of homes at the Cullimore Cottages development.

The non-profit created the project, which will be located at Eighth Street and North Boulevard, south of Business Loop 70, in 2018. The goal is to help with the creation of new, energy efficient and affordable homes.

The $20,000 was given in honor of Clara Miles, an important figure for the end of segregation in Columbia and in the formation of the Miles Manor subdivision, according to a news release announcing the gift.

A group of 10 families and George Brooks, the first Black administrator at the University of Missouri, joined Miles to establish a corporation for the creation of Miles Manor in 1962. The effort was in response to public housing developments taking over African American neighborhoods in the 1950s.

The homes were created to give low-income families an opportunity to have their own affordable place to live. The project serves north central Columbia residents and honors the legacy of Dan Cullimore, who advocated for affordable housing in Columbia.

