Cultivating a vision: Alspaugh family looks forward to their farm's future as a park

One of the last things John W. Alspaugh told his family before he died was that he had a vision for his land that would establish a family legacy: A fall festival with barn dances, apple orchards and hay rides that would bring the community together in the crisp autumn air.
He planned to build a barn so perfect that it looked straight out of a Fisher Price toy farm set, Bruce Alspaugh, John’s son, said.
But as John’s symptoms of Parkinson’s disease increased, his northeast Columbia farm became harder and harder to maintain. Four years ago, Carol Ann Alspaugh, John’s wife, sat the former MU statistics professor down to decide what to do with the land after he died.
The couple decided to donate the 201 acres to the city, in hopes of creating a park with green space that would bring John’s vision to fruition.
“The last thing we wanted to see was this farm being covered over with apartment houses,” Bruce said. “We didn’t need the money, but we wanted the green space preserved.”
After deciding to donate the land, John sat down at his computer and created a Google doc listing everything he would like to see done with the property.
The Alspaugh farm, just off Mexico Gravel Road near its intersection with Vandiver Drive, included the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm. Last week, Bruce drove his truck up a slight slope to admire the few mature trees that remain on the plot. What is now mostly a field of Scotch pine saplings was a gathering place for families during the holidays as recently as two years ago.
Seeing their customers’ smiling faces filled the father and son duo’s hearts with joy. The community meant everything to John. He invested time and energy to create an inviting atmosphere at the farm.
“Dad was a socializer, and he would go down to farmers markets just to socialize,” Bruce said.
Bruce and his father would put Christmas trees in the netter together. Bruce grew wistful as he recalled those precious moments. “I miss spending time with Dad,” he said while gazing at the pine trees.
From the tree farm, a short walk through a field of knee-high native grasses leads to the Antioch Cemetery, which one of the Alspaughs’ neighbors has volunteered to mow and maintain. The cemetery contains a smattering of tombstones — some upright and some toppled over. Tall walnut trees shade the tiny, fenced area. Walnuts and leaves litter the ground.
The Antioch Cemetery is one of two on the property. The Hinkson Creek Cemetery on the opposite side of the farm is a burial site for slaves. The previous owner of the property vandalized the cemetery. When the Alspaughs found it, all that was left were a few stones. The family didn’t even know there were bodies buried in the ground until they noticed sunken spots in the snow after they bought the land. Local historians came and confirmed the area was a cemetery. Bruce hopes the city can collaborate with historians to find the names of people buried there and to erect a memorial.
Future users of the park will have a challenge reaching the cemetery at first. It’s a mile-long walk through fields and lies behind a Hinkson Creek levee. Preliminary plans for the park include nature trails that will connect the cemeteries.
The south side of the Alspaugh property includes a 40-acre field that John lovingly called the “play farm.” That’s where he envisioned his dream of a fall festival coming to fruition.
Before buying the land for cheap from an estate, John did his best to stay away from farming. Although he grew up on a farm near Louisburg in southwest Missouri, he attended college at what is now Missouri State University, and paid for his education by working as a custodian for the school. He served as a lieutenant in West Germany during the Cold War after earning his bachelor’s degree in math and science. While there, he was inspired by the farming practices abroad. When he bought the “play farm,” he tried to replicate those practices. The Google doc he created calls for community gardens in the field’s rich top soil. Pecan trees line the perimeter of the field because John liked pecans better than walnuts. Bruce chuckles at the fact.
“He would see their farming practices and how different they were from Louisburg where he was. That’s when he started looking at all this gardening and had the idea of garden plots,” Bruce said. “That’s what put the idea in his head that this should really be community gardens.”
John had a large impact on people passionate about farming. He became a mentor to Adam Saunders, co-founder of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Saunders was farming potatoes part-time when he met John at the farmers market in 2013. Shortly afterward, Saunders decided that at 6-foot-5 he was too tall to harvest potatoes, and he developed an interest in growing apples.
Saunders knew John had experience grafting different varieties of apples in his small backyard orchard. Saunders organized a workshop led by John about how to graft apple trees.
“He walked us through the process. And I just took notes furiously trying to learn the information,” Saunders said. “I was just hooked, enamored with it. And that began seven years of almost weekly mentorship.”
During a tour of the property last week, Bruce visited a three-acre meadow that lies just beyond a small tributary of Hinkson Creek. He usually crosses the brook on his tractor with ease, but this time he hopped across rocks in the stream bed, his boots slipping into the shallow, muddy water.
“I am not the most nimble,” Bruce chuckled.
Bruce said John had hoped to establish another apple orchard in the meadow.
“That’s a nice little field there, with very good soil,” Bruce said.
Saunders said he thinks a community garden on the land could help boost food security and train beginning farmers for generations.
“It’s some of the most important agricultural soils in Columbia,” Saunders said of the land. “It could play a major role in our food and community building in that part of town.”
John’s impact stretched beyond his farm. He worked tirelessly on grafting apple varieties to sell at the farmers market. One day at the market, Saunders introduced him to Josh Rein, the head brewer at Waves Cider Co. Rein and John began working on a cider in the fall of 2020. The cider, which Rein said drinks like a wine, includes 25 different varieties and 2,400 pounds of apples from John’s orchard. The main apples in the blend are Liberty apples, which Rein said gives the cider its tart and earthy flavor.
“The vision wasn’t really much to start with, except for press the apples and the juice and then ferment this juice and see what it tasted like,” Rein said. “It was an experiment for us.”
Waves released the Alspaugh blend cider in bottles shortly after John died. The process took two full years to complete, and the product was popular, Rein said, adding that he’s honored that the Alspaughs let him put their name on the product.
“It’s nice to be able to create something that came from John’s hard work at the orchard,” Rein said, “which then in turn very directly affects the quality and a flavor of the cider.”
Rein wasn’t surprised when he heard the Alspaughs were donating their farm to the city as a park. He was happy to know the land would be put to good use and in a way that John would find fitting.
“John was a really wonderful person,” Rein said. “He lit up conversations when we had them, and he was the sweetest dude.”
Saunders said the land will have as much impact on the community as John had on him.
“I just can’t overstate how amazing it is, like this massive gift of land,” Saunders said. “It’s worth lots of money, but they have the vision.”
When the city takes over the land once the necessary paperwork is completed, there will be multiple public hearings to figure out how to best implement John’s vision and to learn what the community wants.
A conceptual plan for the park presented to the City Council shows native prairie and passive recreation areas, ponds intended to protect water quality in the creeks, nature trails and paved access areas.
Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said at a recent City Council meeting that staff will complete the public input process for the park and find additional funding for it in the next 12 to 24 months.
“We also wanted to look at how we can increase access to nature for Columbia citizens,” Huffington said.
Bruce said he hopes Parks and Rec’s abundant resources and community outreach will result in a park John would be proud of. He smiled as he sat on his father’s tractor and surveyed the land from a hilltop.
“I’ll be really excited to see what this place looks like once the park is built.”