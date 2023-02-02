 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cultivating a vision: Alspaugh family looks forward to their farm's future as a park

Cultivating a vision: Alspaugh family looks forward to their farm's future as a park
John Alspaugh cuts the tree netting

Hinkson Creek Tree Farm owner John Alspaugh cuts the tree netting around a freshly wrapped tree on Wednesday, December 3, 2014. The 7-foot tree cost around $30 and was sold to Columbia residents Alicia Novak and Kinsey Bailey.

 Abby Connolly/Missourian

One of the last things John W. Alspaugh told his family before he died was that he had a vision for his land that would establish a family legacy: A fall festival with barn dances, apple orchards and hay rides that would bring the community together in the crisp autumn air.

He planned to build a barn so perfect that it looked straight out of a Fisher Price toy farm set, Bruce Alspaugh, John’s son, said.

John Alspaugh carrying their chosen Christmas tree

Columbia residents Kinsey Bailey, center, and Alicia Novak follow John Alspaugh carrying their chosen Christmas tree on December 3, 2014. This is the two roommates’ first time visiting Hinkson Creek Tree Farm. The farm is being transformed into a Columbia outdoor recreational venue.
The sign for the business that greets customers on Monday

The sign for the business that greets customers on Monday at the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm in Columbia. “My father and I built this sign together,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
John Alspaugh, left, and his son, Bruce Alspaugh, wrap a freshly cut tree

John Alspaugh, left, and his son, Bruce Alspaugh, wrap a freshly cut tree in netting for a customer at the Christmas tree farm on December 15, 2011, on Mexico Gravel Road. Formerly an MU statistics professor, John runs the farm as a retirement activity rather than a business, and his son helps him with some of the labor.
Bruce Alspaugh fixes the memorial cross for Rodolfo Rodriguez on Monday at the

Bruce Alspaugh fixes the memorial cross for Rodolfo Rodriguez on Jan. 23 at the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm in Columbia. Rodriguez crashed into a tree that the family owned in 2013.
This meadow is part of the land being donated to the city on Monday

This meadow is part of the land being donated to the city on Monday at the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm in Columbia. John W. Alspaugh planned to grow apple trees here. “He tried to grow apple trees here but deer kept eating them and he never found a way to keep them out,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
John Alspaugh shakes out the old needles at Hinkson Creek Tree Farm

Bruce Alspaugh, left, holds up a tree while his father, John Alspaugh, shakes out the old needles on Wednesday, December 3, 2014, at Hinkson Creek Tree Farm.
Bruce Alspaugh sits on the farm tractor that is used to mow the property

Bruce Alspaugh sits on the farm tractor that is used to mow the property on Monday at the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm in Columbia. “It’s nostalgic being in here, this will be the last time I turn the lights off in the garage,” Alspaugh said.
Young Christmas trees grow on a plot of land that is being donated to the City of

Young Christmas trees grow at the Hinkson Creek Tree Farm in northeast Columbia. The tree farm is part of the 201 acres the Alspaugh family is donating to the city of Columbia as a park. “My favorite part of the Christmas tree farm is seeing the joy it brings the families when we sell them,” Bruce Alspaugh said. “I would love to see the tree farm continue after Columbia takes ownership.”
John Alspaugh cuts down a scotch pine

Hinkson Creek Tree Farm owner John Alspaugh cuts down a Scotch pine for customers on December 3, 2014.
Proposed Conceptual Park Development Plan
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you