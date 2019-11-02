The grandparents of a missing woman's child are poised for a custody battle.
Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, have filed for custody in her child's guardianship case. The paternal grandmother, Jean Elledge, filed a petition for custody Oct. 29, according to court records.
Mengqi Ji Elledge went missing Oct. 9, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, is the subject of an active investigation into her disappearance. He is currently being held in Boone County Jail on a $500,000 bond on suspicion of child abuse and neglect, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A probable cause statement from the Columbia Police Department said that Joseph Elledge was found trying to leave Columbia with Jean Elledge and his daughter, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Amy Salladay, the attorney representing Ren and Xiaolin Ji, said that her clients must have the opportunity to intervene in Jean Elledge's custody petition, according to a Friday news release from Salladay. She cited "uncertainty in who all was involved" in Mengqi Ji Elledge's disappearance.
Columbia Police Department did not contact Ren and Xiaolin Ji to inform them of their daughter's disappearance, according to the release.
The Elledge family also did not inform the couple of their daughter's disappearance, nor of Jean Elledge's motion to gain custody of their granddaughter, according to the release.
Steven Sapp, spokesperson for the City of Columbia, said that more context was needed.
"Mengqi's parents, through Mengqi's friends, were aware she had not been seen or in contact with family or friends before her husband reported Mingqi missing to Columbia Police," said Sapp in an email obtained by the Columbia Missourian. "Mengqi's friends made the parents aware when police were contacted as they were the best medium of communicators due to language differences and their relationship to Mengqi's parents."
Neither Salladay, nor Garrett Taylor, the attorney representing Jean Elledge, could be reached for comment Saturday.
The case will be the subject of a closed hearing 2 p.m. Nov. 4.
