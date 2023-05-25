As customers entered the first Wednesday Columbia Farmers Market of the summer, they were greeted with the sounds of Missouri musician Mick Byrd and smells from several food trucks.

The farmers market will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Sept. 27. The farmers market will also continue on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon until October. The Wednesday farmers market will be held in Columbia’s Agriculture Park, located at 1769 W. Ash St.

