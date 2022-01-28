Ameren customers across the state have been stunned by a steep increase in their utility bills this winter, as the energy provider tries to recoup its losses after a severe cold spell last February.
Some customers say they feel blindsided by the amount they owe.
In November, Anne Woods paid Ameren $105 for the gas to heat her home. In December, she was surprised that her bill had climbed to $207, but when it hit $270 in January, she was floored.
“It was astronomical,” said Woods, an Ameren gas customer in Columbia.
Talking to neighbors, she discovered she had a lot of company. To get answers, Woods contacted the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates Ameren and other utilities around the state and approves rate changes.
She says she didn’t get far.
“The guy there told me, 'Oh, we don’t really serve the public,’ and I thought, well, you better take 'public' out of the name,” she said. “I have so many more questions than when I started.”
The increase is attributed to costs Ameren incurred during the wave of bitterly cold weather that hit the central region of the country hard in February 2021.
In Texas, record low temperatures put a strain on the power grid, leading to frozen pipes and power outages. The outages disabled many of the compressors that push gas through pipelines and knocked out more gas plants.
Once power plants went offline, they were not prepared to go back online in below-freezing conditions, the New York Times reported.
Demand for natural gas also spiked, adding to shortages. Then higher gas prices hurt operators who shut down gas plants when they couldn't see a profit.
All of this caught up with consumers late last fall. Ameren, which serves about 50,000 customers in Boone County, filed for a rate increase to help cover its losses.
In October, the Public Service Commission announced that it had approved a new temporary rate increase for Ameren natural gas — 77 cents per 100 cubic feet instead of 46 cents, about a 67% increase. The increase went into effect Nov. 1.
That rate, called the purchased gas adjustment (PGA), is meant to reflect the cost of natural gas over time. Ameren passes that cost off to customers dollar-to-dollar, meaning the utility is not allowed by regulation to profit from the PGA.
Instead of hitting customers with bills that reflect supply and demand in real time, the Public Service Commission announced that the rate increase would be spread over 12 to 36 months to lessen its impact.
Customers are feeling the sudden hike, however, at a time when temperatures are down and thermostats are up. Since the PGA rate makes up about half of a customer’s bill, according to the Public Service Commission, a 67% rate increase is noticeable. On Woods’ recent $270 bill, the PGA component was $163.
Ameren Missouri supplies gas to more than 132,000 customers across the eastern and central regions of the state, with many in St. Louis, where the utility is based. In central Missouri, the company serves customers in Audrain, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard and Randolph counties, in addition to Boone County.
Woods said she wasn’t aware of any prior notice that her rates would go up — she was just hit with the numbers on her monthly bills.
“There’s no communication,” she said, “other than the amount they want you to pay.”
In a provided statement, Ameren said the company “included messaging about the PGA adjustment last year” on customers’ bills.
Another increase will hit Ameren gas and electric customers this month.
In mid-December, the Public Service Commission allowed the utility to start bringing in an additional $220 million in annual electric revenues and an additional $5 million in annual gas revenues, the commission announced late last year.
Those increases will begin to show up on gas bills after Feb. 28. The company estimates that the increase will be $12 a month for the average electric customer and $4 a month for the average gas customer.
Ameren has announced that the revenue gains will be used for infrastructure upgrades, more wind energy generators, a permanent solar program and the plan to retire coal-fired energy centers, among other projects.
For Missourians struggling to pay their utility bills, assistance programs are in place.
Earlier this week, Missouri expanded the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides federal funds to keep the heat on. Customers must have less than $3,000 in their financial accounts and be below 60% of state median income to qualify.
Ameren’s Clean Slate program is designed to help middle-class Missourians and provides up to $750 in assistance. Payment plans can also be arranged with the utility.