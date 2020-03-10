CVS Pharmacy and Schnucks Markets announced Tuesday that CVS will acquire, rebrand and operate 110 Schnucks pharmacies, including the Columbia location on Forum Boulevard.
Ninety-nine of the pharmacies will remain at the same locations, while the other 11 will have their prescription files transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies, according to Bill Durling, vice president of retail communications at CVS Health. Durling said the list of locations is not yet available.
The acquisition will also mean a reshuffle for employees, as CVS will "post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions and will interview all Schnucks employees who apply," according to the company's news release.
Schnucks estimated about 115 of its employees may lose their jobs as a result of the acquisition, according to Erica Van Ross, vice president of communications at Schnucks. She told the Missourian that Schnucks now has about 1150 employees who work in the pharmacies or at pharmacies-related positions. Among them, 90% are anticipated to either receive job offers from CVS or be rearranged to other positions in Schnucks stores, Van Ross said.
"That's the number we are comfortable with," said Durling. He said Schnucks employees in pharmacy-related positions have been "fully informed," and "everyone will have the opportunity."
"We have great admiration for Schnucks and believe CVS Pharmacy can bring additional clinical services to its customers," said Jon Roberts, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CVS Health, in the news release.
CVS has not decided which additional services they would bring to current Schnucks pharmacies, Durling said. He also said CVS has not considered changes in the price of drugs or insurance plans. The acquisition, rebrand and transition process will be complete by the end of June.