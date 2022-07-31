Indoor cycling studio CycleBar is set to open in south Columbia in late fall.
CycleBar, with over 250 locations in North America, is known for being a "music-driven instructor-led cardio cycling class that delivers a fun but low-impact workout," according to the website.
Construction on the new studio at 503 E Nifong Blvd. is scheduled to begin in August, and the opening is planned for late fall, said Da'Vion Price, general manager of the new location. The Columbia location will become the company's ninth location in Missouri.
"People are excited," Price said.
Nearly 100 people have already become members at the Columbia location, Price said. He said many of these residents were moved to Columbia from other cities, where they were already CycleBar members.